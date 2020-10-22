New primary care office opens in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new primary care office, the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, is opening in Frenchville.
The clinic will serve adult patients ages 18 and older and has been described as taking a “holistic, person-centered approach” to care. They offer the following services:
- Adult medicine
- Geriatric care
- Preventative medicine
- Immunizations
- Annual wellness visits
- Health care screenings
- Laboratory testing
- Interdisciplinary team planning
The clinic was brought to fruition by Kathleen Gillespie, Ethen Tarner and Megan Patrick from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) who recognized a need for a healthcare option that would reach the more rural areas of Clearfield County.
For more information on the clinic, visit their website.