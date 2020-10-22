New primary care office opens in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new primary care office, the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, is opening in Frenchville.

The clinic will serve adult patients ages 18 and older and has been described as taking a “holistic, person-centered approach” to care. They offer the following services:

Adult medicine

Geriatric care

Preventative medicine

Immunizations

Annual wellness visits

Health care screenings

Laboratory testing

Interdisciplinary team planning

The clinic was brought to fruition by Kathleen Gillespie, Ethen Tarner and Megan Patrick from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) who recognized a need for a healthcare option that would reach the more rural areas of Clearfield County.

For more information on the clinic, visit their website.