New primary care office opens in Clearfield County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new primary care office, the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, is opening in Frenchville.

The clinic will serve adult patients ages 18 and older and has been described as taking a “holistic, person-centered approach” to care. They offer the following services:

  • Adult medicine
  • Geriatric care
  • Preventative medicine
  • Immunizations
  • Annual wellness visits
  • Health care screenings
  • Laboratory testing
  • Interdisciplinary team planning

The clinic was brought to fruition by Kathleen Gillespie, Ethen Tarner and Megan Patrick from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) who recognized a need for a healthcare option that would reach the more rural areas of Clearfield County.

For more information on the clinic, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss