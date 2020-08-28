New pavilion under construction in Heritage Plaza

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new pavilion in heritage plaza is being built in memory of a life long Altoona resident, Don Devorris.

Devorris was passionate about the re-birth of the city’s downtown.

His daughter, Andrea cohen, said that her father would be thrilled to know this pavilion will bring people in the community together.

“This project really is in the center of Altoona and it will be a gathering place for people to come and to be together to enjoy, so I know he would really be thrilled with this project,” Cohen said.

This project was funded by donations to the Devorris downtown fund in partnership with the city of Altoona. The pavilion will be ready for the community to enjoy at the beginning of October.