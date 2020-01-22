New park coming soon to Blair County

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Moriah Christian Fellowship donated an empty lot to the city,

under the condition that it would benefit the community. The Central Recreation and Park Commission says they have big plans for this small space.

This empty lot on 6th ave. at 23rd street will probably have more traffic in the coming years. Mike Hofer, Executive Director of CBRC says this park will be the first of its kind in the area.

He says “into the 90s and early 80s there were some park developments. But since then, this really is the first true park that we’re developing within the city.”

The 125 by 120 square foot piece of land was meant to be a church-owned by donna grove and her pastor husband. When her husband passed away, donna donated it to the city.

“We see children all around the 6th ward area here without a park to venture to,” says Hofer.

The new park will include a children’s playground, a pavilion with picnic tables, benches and a new game.

Hofer says “its gonna be called bank shot basketball” … Its h.O.R.S.E on steroids basically so anybody that’s played horse, this will be that and then some.”

Bankshot basketball will use various backboards of all shapes and sizes, to give players a bigger challenge than your typical basketball hoop.

With all of its features, Hofer says the most important is safety.