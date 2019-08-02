New odor control facility to be completed by October

Residents near the University Area Joint Authority water treatment plant, in State College, say there’s been a bad smell that’s been coming from U.A.J.A. for years.

College Township Manager, Adam Brumbaugh tells WTAJ the project for a new odor control facility building was supposed to be complete by July, but contractors were delayed by weather, design complications and large amounts of rock in the foundation.

One neighbor says the smell is worse than a sewer smell, “If the wind starts blowing this way, you really can’t stay out, you have to go back inside,” Matthew Cortez, resident at Summit at Shiloh Apartments, said.” “I mean that’s really a deal killer when it comes to buying property here.”

The new facility will have biofilters, according to College Township. The biofilters will hold the stench inside the building, keeping it from spreading to nearby neighborhoods.



The engineering firm on the project, Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc, says the project will be done by October.