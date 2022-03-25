CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health’s proposed outpatient medical center in Patton Township was given conditional approval on Wednesday Night.

The center was approved at Patton Township’s Board of Supervisors meeting. It will primarily serve as a physician office building, in addition to offering some outpatient procedures and ambulance services.

The building is proposed to have four stories, with 126,000 gross square feet of area.

Tom Charles, the Chief Strategy Officer at Mount Nittany Health, said the project will enable the healthcare provider to recruit more physicians to deliver medical care in state college.

“We really have to create more space, and so that’s what’s the driving factor behind this, is to allow us to continue that growth and to continue to expand our services to the community,” Charles said.

The proposal is part of a multi-phase expansion of the Toftrees West Development, which has been in the works since 2014.