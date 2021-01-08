New local efforts being made to end human trafficking

BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and local child advocates say this is a growing problem in Blair County.

Ashley Gayvocco of Family Services in Altoona says “Blair County is really prime for trafficking especially to be crossed over county lines because were not looking for it.”

Now, a new effort is in the works to focus on making sure victims receive effective treatment and legal services. It’s a local group called “HART” or Human Anti-Trafficking Response Team. It consists of prosecutors, law enforcement, and service providers.

Experts say vulnerable children and teenagers in poverty or without a stable home are at the most risk for trafficking. But now new technology is making it easier to become involved in being sold for sex or labor.

Ashley Owens of Blair County Children’s Advocacy Center says “teenagers or any child that is exposed to the internet or social media is at higher risk…Be aware if you’re a parent or a caregiver and you get that gut feeling, wondering if something seems off or weird. Just start paying attention.” Owens says there’s been a recent spike in children and teens being trafficked through apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

Gayvocco tells us that in most cases trafficking starts with someone you know and trust who may seem to be “doing you a favor.”

Family Services, HART, and Operation Our Town will hold a human trafficking awareness event on Monday, January 11th at 10:30 a.M at the family services offices including the teen center in Altoona. They’ll be filling cracks of sidewalks with red sand to represent people and children who have “fallen through the cracks” by having their human trafficking situations ignored.

Family Services warns families to do their part by paying attention. Some warning signs include teens or children with close friends that might be significantly older or gifting them with items or services they wouldn’t be able to afford on their own.

The hotline for human trafficking and domestic abuse can be reached at 1 (888) 373-7888.