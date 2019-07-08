New initiatives to combat sexual assault

Governor Tom Wolf is introducing two new initiatives, to help combat sexual assaults on college campuses.

Pennsylvania began working against this issue, with the launch of “It’s On Us Pennsylvania” three years ago.

But the governor says many victims are still too afraid to report.

The new initiatives being introduced, are intended to protect students looking to report sexual assault crimes.

The first initiative require colleges and universities to offer online,

anonymous options for students to report sexual assaults.

The second, protects students reporting sexual assaults from getting in trouble for violating school drug, alcohol, or other policies.