New Hampshire teen found at Somerset Walmart with 23-year-old

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a tip they received about a suspicious car in a Walmart parking lot. They ended up finding a runaway teen from New Hampshire.

Police got the tip on September 28 and were told the suspicious car was from New Hampshire. They reported to police that there was a young woman in the passenger seat and a sleeping man in the driver seat.

Police report they made contact with the man and identified him as Daniel Strong, 23, who was wanted in New Hampshire for child custody interference. The teen was considered a runaway.

The man was arrested and placed in Somerset County Jail. The girl was placed with Somerset County CYS.