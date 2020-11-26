New drive-in movie theatre previews this weekend

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend…that’s also socially distanced, Huntingdon Cinema has something planned just for you.

On Friday and Saturday night, the cinema will showcase Christmas films at 6:00 p.m in Mill Creek.

According to the President and General Manager of the cinema David Peoples, all you need to get in for admissions are canned goods.

“We saw a need for the salvation army. They have not as many venues to get their canned food…they have more of a need of canned food this year. So we’re going to tie the two in together where we can have the people here drop their canned food off, see a movie, be social distanced, and be safe,” said Peoples.

Food trucks will be available for people to grab a bite to eat.