New day care center set to open in Northern Cambria

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new child care center is opening in Northern Cambria that will bring 50 infant, toddler and preschool child care slots back to the community.

The Learning Lamp Center for Children will be opening where the former Coal Country Daycare once operated at 1102 Maple Avenue, in the space below the Coal Country hangout teen center. The newly renovated center was made possible through an economic development grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Community members can attend an open house for the Learning Lamp Center for Children on July 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Learning Lamp staff will be on site accepting registrations, answering questions and guiding tours.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. and the opening day is set for early August.

Tuition assistance and child care subsidies are available for qualifying families. For more information or to register your child, visit the center’s website or contact the program manager, Karen Machak at 814-262-0732 EXT. 301.