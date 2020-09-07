New custom pizzeria opening in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new custom pizza shop in State College held a soft opening over the weekend.



Weirdough’s Custom Pizza, near the corner of College Avenue and Pugh Street, is the former site of Brothers Pizza, which was downtown for 40 years.

But pizza making has stayed in the family as the Weirdough’s owner is the son of the owner of Brothers.

The shop’s menu features nine recipe pies, including barbecue chicken, margherita, Taco Tuesday pizza, or “Meat-radamus” pizza.

For custom pizzas, the restaurant offers a wide array of toppings: including everything from ranch to brown sugar.

Additionally, Weirdoughs boasts a wide variety of signature and custom salads, including a “pizza crust salad” if you can’t make up your mind between salad and pizza.

The owner said it was difficult preparing to open during the pandemic, but feels plexiglass walls and digital ordering will help keep customers safe.

The restaurant will look to host a grand opening in a few weeks. The shop is open from 11 a.m. until 2:30 am the next morning every day.