New COVID-19 variant detected on Penn State’s University Park campus

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Documentation of the new COVID-19 variant is officially in the books for the State College area.

The Director of Penn State’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics says the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 strand was detected on the University Park campus, in a wastewater sample collected on March 7. But the finding Matthew Ferrari says, was something they were already prepared for.

“We’ve been acting as though this was likely here in our community for the last several weeks since it was first detected in Pennsylvania,” said Ferrari.

According to Ferrari, this new strand is much more transmissible.

“It is indeed 30% to 50% more transmissible than the original variant,” said Ferrari.

He also says it increases the likelihood of severe disease and mortality if infected.

“Which means masking and distancing are increasingly important,” said Ferrari.

While the new strand is more severe, Ferrari says there won’t be a need for a new vaccine.

“The current Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the three vaccine’s available in the United States are all effective against this variant at the same efficacy as the original SARS coronavirus,” said Ferrari.

Until everyone is able to safely get vaccinated, Ferrari encourages the community to continue mitigation efforts.

“I would caution everybody to be extra cautious about any interactions that involve interacting with individuals outside your immediate household, your immediate family, or your immediate pod,” said Ferrari.