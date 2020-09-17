New Changes Coming to Altoona-Blair County Airport

MARTINSBURG, Pa. — The Altoona- Blair County airport will switch to a new air service provider — starting next year. Other changes will follow to help with their ability to serve more customers in the area. The airport will being using “Boutique Air” services starting in January 2021. This airline is based out of California, and will provide service with a Pilates p-12 which is a type of aircraft that flies higher and faster than some of the other models that have flown commercially.

The company also offers agreements with both American and United Airlines, meaning passengers will have more option of connecting flights once they arrive in Pittsburgh or Baltimore. Another big change for the airport is they will now be adding a rental car service through Boutique Air, something that the manager for the airport says has been a problem for them in the past. “They will have a rental car service here at the airport, it will be staffed by their staff at the ticket counter so anytime there’s a flight coming or going on boutique there will be staff here to handle that,” says Tracy Plessinger, Manager for the airport.

Tracy says currently people know the airport for their connections to Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but this new service provider they are hopeful in exploring other possibilities as well.