CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant in Centre County is officially opening its doors this weekend.

Streamside Family Restaurant will open in Gregg Township on Saturday, March 12. The restaurant fills the building left vacant by Pizza Heaven. It will feature the original recipes that were served at Pizza Heaven. The restaurant will serve homemade pizzas, soups, salads and sandwiches.

Jennifer Seles is the co-owner of the restaurant. She is excited to share the experience with her family.

“It’s been fun. Like it’s just…we all work together. They come up with recipes. They help build everything,” Seles said.

Even Seles’ tiniest family members are lending a hand at the restaurant.

“We even have our two-year-old granddaughter who comes in here and helps,” said Seles. “She loves to play and pretend she’s a waitress.”

The restaurant is also partnering with two local bakeries. Sweet Temptations by Terri Spahr and Marie Lane Bakery provide desserts at Streamside that include sugar free, keto and gluten free options for patrons.

Seles noted that the restaurant is sourcing many of its ingredients from the local community.

“We are trying to use as many local farms and ingredients as we can from the community,” said Seles. “We just want to make sure that we are here to serve the community.”