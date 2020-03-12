New cafeteria marks completion of first phase of hospital expansion

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ)– The first phase of a large expansion project at Penn Highlands DuBois hospital is complete, and almost ready to open.

Founder’s Cafe and Grill incorporates technology to provide made-to-order food options for guests, including a pizza oven.

The cafeteria had to be relocated in order for a larger emergency room to be built, which is needed for the hospital to receive a level two trauma center designation.

“We feel that by starting this trauma center, that we will be able to save lives, in addition to that, it will keep patients local, and provide more specialties to our patients locally,” Emergency Medicine Director Dr. Shaun Sheehan said.

An open house for the cafeteria was scheduled for Friday was cancelled as a precaution, following CDC recommendations for coronavirus concerns.

The cafeteria officially opens on March 17 and will be open to the public.