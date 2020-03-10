New business owner styles watches after PA state forest

TYRONE Pa. (WTAJ) — New local business owner, Zack Rackovan is styling men’s wrist watches based on Rothrock PA State Forest.

Rackovan’s business, “Ardor & Forge” is scheduled to launch its watch collection sales through ‘Kickstart’ on March 24th. He plans on giving some of the proceeds to the Centre County forest.

Rackovan says he enjoyed frequent visits to Rothrock while growing up. But, he says his journey to finding his career path wasn’t easy.

“I got laid off from my first four or five jobs out of school, just chasing jobs up and down the East coast. Pretty much picking up whatever I could” says Rackovan.

He started the business 3 years ago with the help of Blair County’s “Start up Alleghenies” business development service.

Each one of his watches is styled to a different area of Rothrock state forest.

He says “I took four different areas of the forest, each kind of inspired the different colorways of the Rothrock collection.”

And it comes at a convenient time. DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry is in the beginning stages of developing new trails.

Bob Guyer grew up visiting Rothrock as well and has been mountain biking there for years. He says he’s seen a lot more people using it and Zacks project will only make it better.

Guyer says “people are really passionate about the state forest here and I guess its a way for them to take a piece of the forest with them.”

Rackovan says he wants to use “Ardor & Forge” to promote conservation. He also wants to build it into something bigger, offering other outdoor adventure items.