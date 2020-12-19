New business holds toy drive

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Over 300 toys were wrapped on Friday evening for children in the Williamsburg area.

An up and coming food truck business called ‘Belly Busters Food Truck and Catering’ held the event with community members and created a list of children in the area who might not have gotten any toys this year.

Belly Busters Co-owner, Josh Bradley says “even though we may be struggling as a business, if we have the money to help out in the community, we’re going to help out.”

They say the Williamsburg area has been supporting their new business which started up earlier this year. So they wanted to give back to families in need of a little extra love this holiday.