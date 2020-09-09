New bill to expand broadband access to rural areas

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania state senate unanimously approved a bill aimed to expand broadband access to underserved areas across the commonwealth.

Fueled by needs during the pandemic, the bill was drafted to provide more internet access for impacted families, workers moving online and senior citizens.

Funding will focus most on providing high-speed internet to rural areas across the state.

