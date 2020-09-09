New bill to expand broadband access to rural areas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The governor's office says he is planning to veto a bill that would allow schools to make decisions regarding sports and other extracurricular activities this school year -- and their attendees.

House Bill 2787 would grant the governing authority of a school entity or nonpublic school with exclusive authority to determine whether to hold school sports and extracurricular activities in-person during the 2020-21 school year.