New bill may allow restaurants to sell cocktails to-go

ALTOONA, Pa. ( WTAJ) — Whether its a “Quaran-tiny” or a “No-school-driver,” the PA Licensed Beverage & Tavern Association wants Governor Wolf to let you take your mixed drink to-go.

Allen Butterbaugh, owner of Aviation Inn in Duncansville says “I’ve gone to selling liquor and beer to basically selling no liquor and beer.. you know occasional six-pack but you can pick that up pretty much anywhere these days so alcohol sales just went stagnant.” Like lots of neighborhood bar and restaurant owners, he’s been selling what he can to-go.

To help owners like Allen, the PA Beverage & Tavern Association has been working to get House Bill 327 passed. The bill will allow neighborhood restaurants/bars to sell take-home mixed drinks until 11 p.m.

Chuck Moran, Executive Director of PLBTA says “our biggest fear is that we’re going to start losing more and more of these neighborhood restaurants and taverns and they’re going to start disapearing because this is a true financial hardship for them…Once the governor signs it, you can go into your local tavern, order one, they’ll put it in a sealed container, you can take it back to your house and sit on your deck with this nice weather thats coming out.”

The Pennsylvania Senate passed the bill unanimously on Wednesday. But not all neighborhood bars agree this will help. Steve Horton, owner, Cobrh’s Lounge in Altoona says “we fill up with people that come in and watch all our TVs, watch the games, talk about the games and just be here. That’s what we’ve done all the time, we’re more of a come in sit down and talk to your buddy type of place. He says it’s not the same as allowing customers to come in and enjoy the atmosphere.