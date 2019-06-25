New bill could make school snow days a thing of the past

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new bill that has gotten overwhelming support in the State House, is now on it’s way to Governor Tom Wolf.

The bill would allow for schools to have five Flexible Instructional Days(FID’s) that would let schools plan accordingly for snow days, or if something happens and school is closed.

Using the Flex days would allow students to be assigned work either the day before or over the internet, keeping the school year from being extended into the summer.

There has been a pilot at various schools in the state and it’s been met with rave reviews from parents and teachers. It has allowed for better planning of the school year, and even family vacations.

The bill, if passed by Governor Wolf, would open up the door to schools if they wanted to opt in on the FIDs. It will not become a mandatory law. The bill would allow public and private schools to apply for permits from the Department of Education to have flexible instruction days.

Schools will be eligible to apply for a permit to allow them to factor FIDs into their mandated 180 day school year. The permits would need to be renewed in three years.

There’s been no word yet on if Governor Wolf will pass or veto the bill.