New antique store, Aughwick Trading Post opens in Shirleysburg

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There’s a new place in Huntingdon County that just opened, where folks can find all kinds of antiques, trinkets and hidden treasures.

Tucked away on 17032 Croghan Pike in Shirleysburg is the Aughwick Trading Post.

Owner Dave Mumma says he has the areas largest supply of Christmas decor, with thousands of items to put people in the holiday spirit.

Along with bulbs and nutcrackers is everything from up-cycled furniture and china dolls, to sweet smelling candles and old doors that have been transformed into Christmas trees.

“We created a saying is like how many Christmas’ have these doors seen. And so you can just bring a piece of the past home with you and I just love preserving history, and I love seeing people who enjoy primitives and it’s just great seeing their excitement when they see things that they love,” said Mumma.

While Mumma admits that he was nervous and excited to hold his grand-opening, he says he was overwhelmed by the response he got from the community on opening day.

“There was actually a line outside and every corner of the store was filled with people,” said Mumma.

Friend and upcycler Andrew Toole says what he loves most about Aughwick Trading Post, is that its inventory is constantly changing.

“You can come in this week and see things that you didn’t see last week, that’s what’s so amazing about this store. I think the prices are great and I think Dave really knows what he’s doing,” said Toole.

Currently the store’s hours are Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 .m., but Mumma says they might be expanding those hours due to how well business has been.

