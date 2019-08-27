New 988 suicide prevention hotline proposed

(WTAJ)– A new lifeline for people having a crisis could soon be a reality.

Congress and the FCC are both pushing for a new emergency number similar to 911.

The CDC says on average, about 47,000 Americans take their own lives each year.

Officials hope that the numbers “988” could provide people considering suicide with an easy to use lifeline.

There is already a dedicated suicide hotline, but it’s not well known or easy to remember.

988 would replace that number.

Congressional legislation to make the change already has bi-partisan support.