Nevada Highway Patrol stops hearse in HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS, NV. (WTAJ) — This spring, Nevada made changes when it comes to HOV/carpool lanes.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has been policing the HOV lanes and spotted a hearse yesterday, July 1, 2019.

The driver, with the dearly departed in the back, thought the deceased could be counted as two people.

The NHP Southern Command tweeted out a photo of a hearse while specifying they must be living, breathing bodies.

“We don’t want to beat the rules of the HOV lanes to death but you must have a living, breathing human occupying the seats in the vehicle to be in compliance with HOV lane rules,” NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

