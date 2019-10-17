1  of  3
Netflix, Jason Momoa movie needs you: Open Pittsburgh casting call

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — There’s an open casting call next weekend for the Netflix original “Sweet Girl” starring Jason Momoa.

The basis of the new Netflix original, coming from ASAP Productions:

“A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.”

The Pittsburgh Film Office posts that the casting call will be on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

No experience is necessary and the shoot will need a LOT of background extras:

Looking for kids, teens, adults, and senior citizens of all ethnicities! Extras will portray Pittsburgh baseball fans, Pittsburgh pedestrians & city folk, blue-collar workers, shoppers, upscale gala attendee’s, subway passengers, law enforcement (stadium security, TSA, FBI, cops), hospital staff, airline passengers, flight attendants, first responders, suited business types, press/media & more fictional characters of all types! Thousands will be employed over the course of filming.

Pittsburgh Film Office website

For more information please visit: www.movieextraspittsburgh.com

