Netflix and smoking depictions

(CNN) — Netflix says it will cut back on showing actors smoking in its productions.

The announcement comes after a report from the anti-smoking group that said certain Netflix shows that are popular among young people have been showing more smoking and use of tobacco products in recent seasons.

In response, Netflix says it will exclude shots of smoking in all shows TV-14 and below, or in movies rated PG-13 and below except for quote “historical or factual accuracy.”

Netflix will also start including smoking information as a part of its ratings.