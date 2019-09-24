Nestle launches luxury Kit Kat bars

(WTAJ/CNN) — Nestle is launching deluxe customizable versions of the Kit-Kat Bar.

The company says it will be offering hand-crafted, extra-large, Kit Kats, but here’s the not so sweet part, it’s for the United Kingdom.

The idea though is for customers to be able to choose from 1,500 flavor combinations, including Earl Grey and Whiskey and Ginger.

The bars will also feature personalized packaging.

Each bar, however, will set you back about $17.

However, hopefully, the company will consider expanding the idea to fans across the world.