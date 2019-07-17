Neighbors prep for Duncansville Community Days

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks in Ducansville are preparing their 37th annual Community Days Celebration.

People were there putting on the finishing touches Wednesday morning.

Folks can enjoy different types of food and activities during the event, and even listen to some music from the newly-finished stage at Duncansville memorial park.

Ducansville’s mayor Lloyd Forshey said he hopes future generations can experience the celebration for years to come.

“Now I want my grandkids to experience the same thing and i want the grandkids of all of our citizens to enjoy the same thing that we had years ago,” he said.

Forshey went on to thank volunteers for their help with planning this event year round.

There will also be a parade to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Duncansville Volunteer Fire Company Thursday afternoon.