Neighbors assist a woman during a house fire

Tyrone, PA (WTAJ) – A local woman’s home burned down this week on East Pleasant Valley Blvd. She says she’s lived there for 42 years.

When Jean Wallace was home alone on Monday night, she went to take a nap and woke up to her neighbors trying to get her out of the house due to a fire that started on the left side of the home. Her door was knocked down and four of her neighbors helped as fire departments were called.

She went across the street to the Tyrone Veterinarians Office where she was helped by Veterinarian John Walter. While she was there she was checked by paramedics and presumed to be healthy. Jean, her neighbors and fire officials say the house seems to be a total loss.

On Tuesday, her family helped her look through the damaged home for anything that was left unburned. Jean is thankful for her well-being and the help of her Tyrone community.