Nehemiah Project gives back to local families with a free meal

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nehemiah Project hosted its second annual Christmas Brunch Tuesday.

The group served members of the community with a free meal and kids got the chance to meet Santa and play on a bounce house.

C.E.O. of the Nehemiah Project, Peter Joudry, says the event is all about giving others a helping hand.

“We want to bless them, we want to minister to this community. We want them to know us and we want to know them better and it’s just a great opportunity to kind of know one another,” says Joudry.

“Community is all we have, we need to come together as people and when we come together as people there is power in numbers,” says Crystal Ballos, administrative manager for the project.

The Nehemiah Project also plans on starting an after school program and a daycare program.