Nebraska, Wisconsin added to PA travel advisory list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The weekly status update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts from the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been released with data from the period of Sept. 11-17.

Nebraska and Wisconsin have been added to Pennsylvania’s travel advisory list, requiring anyone returning from those states to quarantine for 14 days. Nevada has been removed from the list.

The statewide positive percentage has decreased from 4.2% to 3.8%.

As of Sept. 17, Pennsylvania saw a seven-day increase of cases at 5,519 cases. The increase from the previous week was 4,993 cases.

Counties in the concerning percent positivity rate are below:

Centre (12.1%)

Indiana (11.6%)

York (7.8%)

Juniata (7.7%)

Mercer (6.7%)

Lebanon (6.1%)

Berks (6.0%)

Chester (5.5%)

Crawford (5.5%)

Bedford (5.3%)

Indiana County joins Centre County in the “substantial” category for community transmission. The full breakdown across the state is below:

Low – Cameron, Carbon, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon , Jefferson, McKean, Montour, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wyoming

Carbon, Clarion, Forest, Fulton, Greene, , McKean, Montour, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wyoming Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria , Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York

Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, , Chester, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York Substantial – Centre, Indiana

The DOH said that there have been 8,928 total cases of COVID-19 among 5-18 year olds since the beginning of the pandemic. The DOH also said that of that total, 753 cases occurred between Sept. 11-17.

There were 387 cases of COVID-19 in 5-18 year olds between Sept. 4-10, according to the DOH.