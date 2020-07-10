Nearly $25k awarded to PA-13 first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce (PA-13) announced on Friday that five additional fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District have been awarded grants, totaling close to $25,000.
These grants have been awarded from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance for Firefighters grant.
The firefighters and first responders received $24,195.20 total:
- Central City Fire Department in Central City received $8,203.81
- Franklin Fire Company No. 4 in Chambersburg received $2,561.90
- West End Fire & Rescue Company No. 3 in Shippensburg received $2,842.10
- West Hills Regional Fire Department in Johnstown received $2,099.77
- Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association in Youngstown received $8,487.62
The money will be used to obtain vital equipment and training.
Every day, our firefighters and first responders show up to protect the people of Pennsylvania from any emergency that may occur, and it’s imperative that they have the resources and training that they need to do their job safely.John Joyce, PA-13