Nearly $25k awarded to PA-13 first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce (PA-13) announced on Friday that five additional fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District have been awarded grants, totaling close to $25,000.

These grants have been awarded from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance for Firefighters grant.

The firefighters and first responders received $24,195.20 total:

Central City Fire Department in Central City received $8,203.81

Franklin Fire Company No. 4 in Chambersburg received $2,561.90

West End Fire & Rescue Company No. 3 in Shippensburg received $2,842.10

West Hills Regional Fire Department in Johnstown received $2,099.77

Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association in Youngstown received $8,487.62

The money will be used to obtain vital equipment and training.