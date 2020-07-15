Nearly 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 994 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with a total of 97,665.



The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases. In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported.



Currently, 870,984 people have tested negative.



According to the DOH, 26 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. there are 6,957 total deaths.



Of the 97,665 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 76% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.



There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The local breakdown is as follows:

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

• 1% are ages 0-4;

• 1% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

• 8% are ages 19-24;

• 37% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.



The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.



In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,284 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.



Approximately 7,284 of our total cases are in health care workers.