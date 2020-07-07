Nearly 1,000 new infections include delayed test results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is reporting its highest single-day caseload of new coronavirus infections since early May, although the state Department of Health says a portion are backlogged or delayed test results.
Of the 995 new infections reported, the Department of Health said about 400 are backlogged cases or delayed results that weren’t reported electronically to the department’s system. Another 33 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to nearly 7,800.
Allegheny County delivered another caseload of more than 200 infections again, as health officials there battle a spike in cases. Allegheny County also reported six new deaths.