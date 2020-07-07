Nearly 1,000 new infections include delayed test results

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is reporting its highest single-day caseload of new coronavirus infections since early May, although the state Department of Health says a portion are backlogged or delayed test results.

Of the 995 new infections reported, the Department of Health said about 400 are backlogged cases or delayed results that weren’t reported electronically to the department’s system. Another 33 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to nearly 7,800.

Allegheny County delivered another caseload of more than 200 infections again, as health officials there battle a spike in cases. Allegheny County also reported six new deaths.