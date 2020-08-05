NCAA announces new COVID-19 regulations

(WTAJ) — The NCAA has directed schools and conferences to meet specific requirements if NCAA fall sports are to occur, including each division being directed to determine its ability to meet the requirements to conduct fall championships.

The NCAA stated that the board determined that it will only support moving forward with fall championships and other postseason play if strict conditions are applied and adhered to.

NCAA President Mark Emmert emphasized the need for each division to conduct a careful evaluation of the viability of fall championships.

“First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships,” Emmert said. “A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports.”

Each division must determine whether or not fall sports seasons and NCAA championships should occur by Aug. 21. They must follow their governance processes in making decisions. If 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport or division cancel their fall season, an NCAA championship in that sport will not occur.

All student athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to COVID-19 concerns. Penn State’s Micah Parsons has already opted out of the season. An athlete’s scholarship must be honored by the college or university if they choose to opt out, according to the NCAA.

Each division must determine eligibility accommodations for student-athletes who opt out or for those whose seasons are cancelled or cut short due to COVID-19 no later than Aug. 14. According to the release, athletes and their families must know what their eligibility status will be before beginning the fall season.

A tip line has been established by the NCAA to allow athletes, parents or others to report alleged violations. The NCAA will notify school and conference administrators after receiving tips, who will then be expected to take immediate action.

Schools are also no longer able to require student-athletes to waive their legal rights that would regard COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.

“Member schools, in conjunction with existing insurance standards, must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for college athletes and their families,” the NCAA said.