NC man attempts to throw packages over prison fence in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old North Carolina man was arrested outside the Moshannon Valley federal prison near Philipsburg after a guard allegedly saw him throw three packages over the fence and into the prison, according to the charges filed in Clearfield County.

Juan Salomon Dubon tried to run into some woods when the guard confronted him but fell and was arrested at about 8 a.m.

State police said there were three cellphones in each package.

Dubon was jailed in lieu of $75,000 cash bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 18.