Navy vet cycling across the country stops in Somerset

SOMERSET. Pa. (WTAJ) — A U.S. Navy veteran of USS Somerset biking across the country to raise awareness for wounded veterans is making a stop in Somerset on July 22.

Christian Crifasi began his journey in San Diego on May 2. Since then, he has biked over 2,000 miles across eight different states. His final destination is New York City.

Crifasi is stopping in Somerset before continuing to Philadelphia. The organization that he is raising money for is CreatiVets, a nonprofit whose mission is to empower veterans by addressing their service related trauma through art and music.

Since the USS Somerset is a ship dedicated to the memory of lives lost in the crash of Flight 93, Crifasi is looking forward to speaking with members of the community there.

“That’s one of the best things about the trip, talking to people along the way. They see the jersey, they ask why I’m riding,” he said.