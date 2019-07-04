Nation’s capital holds its Independence Day Parade

The nation’s capital held its Independence Day Parade along historic Constitution Avenue with the backdrop of the Washington D.C monuments.

The streets were filled along the one-mile parade route.

The parade was the start of America’s birthday celebration in the District of Columbia marking the 243rd anniversary of the Founding Fathers’ adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

The Washington Independence Day celebrations will continue Thursday with the annual concert at the Capitol, plus fireworks over the National Mall.

What’s new this year is that President Donald Trump is hosting an hour-long event in the early evening that he’s calling “Salute to America.”