National Park Service upgrading two local properties

ST. MICHAEL, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Park Service is upgrading two local properties in the Lippincott Cottage and the former South Fork Fishing and Hunting Clubhouse.

Over the last few months, Green World Contracting has been in charge of replacing rotting boards and window sills, along with repainting almost all of the exterior of the clubhouse.

The project totaled around $243,000 and next year, they’d like to add electricity and plumbing to the buildings.

Public Information Officer Elizabeth Shope says it’s their job to help maintain these local landmarks.

“To preserve unimpaired our natural resources for the entertainment and enjoyment of this generation and future generations so we want this building to be around for many many years to come.”

More information about the project can be found on their website by clicking here.