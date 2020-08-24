UPDATE: Zoom goes down at the worst possible time

UPDATE: Penn State has put out a release asking students to use Zoom desktop client instead of Zoom via the website. They have outlined steps for the Client and LTI for both Windows and Mac.

https://news.psu.edu/story/629313/2020/08/24/academics/zoom-web-unavailable-users-encouraged-utilize-zoom-desktop-client

(WTAJ) — As schools across the country are trying to start the new school year with virtual learning, popular teleconference site Zoom, the go-to for virtual teaching, is seemingly having large amounts of issues throughout various areas of the country, and seemingly worldwide.

Popular service detection site, Down Detector, started seeing issues and comments from Zoom users just before 8 a.m. as users weren’t able to log in. By 9:30 a.m. Down Detector was seeing over 12,000 reports and comments on Zoom. Most reports appear to be coming from larger cities clustered on the east coast, but slowly other areas of the country have begun starting their day and adding to the outage reports.

This may very well delay the first day of school for hundreds of thousands of students.

Zoom has taken to Twitter to report that they have found the issue and they are working to resolve it.

If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. We're so sorry about the inconvenience. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the website states. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”