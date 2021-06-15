YouTube bans political, alcohol, other ads

(WTAJ) — YouTube is making big changes when it comes to ads it’s allowing on the site.

Starting Monday, June 14, the video-sharing platform is now banning advertisements related to politics, alcohol, prescription drugs and gambling on its “Masthead,” according to Google Support.

The Masthead is the most expensive ad spot that stretches across the home page.

Changes to YouTube policies began last year after the contentious election year with an increased spread of misinformation and hate speech.



Other prohibited categories for advertisements include exaggerated or inaccurate claims, offensive language, negative events and imagery, and improper content.