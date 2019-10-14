Your guide to the central Ohio Democratic presidential primary debate

Biggest Debate Ever

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– With 12 candidates on stage, the Otterbein University debate will be largest televised debate in United States history.

The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:

The debate airs from 8 to 11 p.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streams on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com‘s homepage.