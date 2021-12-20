Your favorite family recipe could be worth $50k. Here’s how to enter

(WTAJ) — That old family secret recipe could snag you $50,000 from McCormick, but the competition only runs until New Year’s Eve.

The Flavor Maker App by McCormick is offering up the money to one lucky grand prize winner who submits their family-favorite holiday recipes between now and Dec. 31. All you have to do is download the Flavor Maker app and upload your favorite holiday dish.

“The holidays bring people together around food – those recipes that get requested again and again. So, there’s no better time to honor home cooks and provide inspiration during the holidays than this season. Hosted entirely on our Flavor Maker App, we can’t wait to see what beloved dishes are shared,” said Alia Kemet, Vice President of Creative & Digital Marketing for McCormick.

The app will let you discover new dishes, explore step-by-step recipe instructions, and unleash cooking creativity. You can scan and digitize pantry items in the app to instantly access thousands of curated, easy-to-follow recipes based on available ingredients.

The Flavor Maker App also features meal planning tools, ready-made shopping lists, how-to videos, and endless tips and hacks for cooking and baking.

For full rules and details on the Family holiday recipe competition, you can click here.