Hitting the road: WWE announces live events in 25 cities

(WTAJ) — After a successful two-night WrestleMania 37 in April with a live crowd, WWE has announced they’re hitting the road with a 25 city tour featuring Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown. It’s something fans and wrestlers have been waiting for since the pandemic left arenas around the world empty.

According to WWE.com, the company will start its 25 city tour in Texas on July 16 and run through Labor Day, for now. The first three events revolve around their yearly Money In The Bank PPV which is always a fan favorite. They’ll start in Houston for SmackDown on Friday, head to Forth Worth for the Pay-Per-View on Sunday, July 18, then on to Dallas the next night for Monday Night RAW.

Friday, July 16: SmackDown– Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Currently, these are the only three events that have been announced, but the WWE plans to announce more dates/locations in the coming weeks.

WWE has been without fans, other than WrestleMania in Tampa this past April, since March 20, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them into their own Performance Center to air shows live on TV without a fan in sight.

Competing company AEW has done various shows in the past couple of months that have allowed fans to be in attendance at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida. They were one of the first national sports brands that began to allow fans to return live, beating WWE, MLB, and NASCAR to the punch.

While WWE’s brand, NXT, was able to have some fans in the crowd that was made up of mostly other talent and people working for WWE, the two big shows, RAW and SmackDown, have been using virtual fans for more than 9 months.

The WWE has not made any announcement on COVID protocols at this time, including the use of masks and/or social distancing like they did for WrestleMania 37.