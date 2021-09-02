WWE Legend pleads for help after his niece was murdered

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTAJ) — WWE wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Rikishi is pleading with the public to help find the person(s) who murdered his niece over the summer.

San Francisco police reported that 16-year-old Jaedah Tofaeono was shot and killed on July 30. Rikishi, using his wrestling fan base on Twitter, sent out a tweet asking for help to bring justice and closure to his family.

“Need your help,” Rikishi Tweeted. “They murdered my niece… In the BAY AREA… 16yrs old … Check it .. Spread the word.”

The San Francisco Police Department said it’s offering a $50,000 reward for “information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder.”

Officials urged anyone with information on the case to call 1-415-553-9069.