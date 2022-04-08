VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — DUI charges may be the least of a former WWE manager’s concerns after a man was killed on a major highway running through Florida.

The crash happened March 25 when Hall of Famer and former WWE superstar Tamara (Tammy) Lynn Sytch f.k.a. ‘Sunny’ was traveling along US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. Two other cars were stopped at a traffic signal when Sytch failed to stop and crashed into the back of a car, causing it to crash into the first car.

Sytch was taken to the hospital and later released after getting a blood draw to test for impairment from drugs and/or alcohol.

The driver of the second vehicle was rushed to the hospital only to be pronounced dead. He has been identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida.

A driver and passenger in the front vehicle had injuries but didn’t go to the hospital.

Police noted that they have asked for blood results to be expedited to help with the investigation.

Sytch made a name for herself in the ’90s with the WWE as “Sunny” and managed numerous tag teams in the time she was with the company. Bringing the spotlight to The Smoking Guns, The Body Donnas, and even giving a fresh feel to the infamous Legion of Doom a.k.a. The Road Warriors.

After her time with the WWE came to an end, Sytch fell into a rocky lifestyle that led her to numerous accounts with alcohol and law enforcement. In addition to reportedly being arrested five times in four weeks in 2012, mostly for disorderly conduct, she also spent time in the Carbon County Correctional Facility, twice. Most recently she was there from March 2019 to March 2020 on a parole violation.

Sytch is also facing charges from a Jan. 2022 incident where she allegedly threatened to murder an “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors, according to numerous reports including TMZ.