VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) –DUI charges are the least concern right now for a WWE Legend that was involved in a deadly car crash as she’s now facing homicide charges, according to recent court documents.

Tamara Sythch, better known as her WWE persona Sunny, was arrested May 6 and placed in prison for homicide, DUI, and related charges after a deadly crash in Volusia County on March 25.

Sytch was traveling along US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. Two other cars were stopped at a traffic signal when Sytch failed to stop and crashed into the back of a car, causing it to crash into the first car.

The driver of the second vehicle was rushed to the hospital only to be pronounced dead. He was identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida.

Why the wait:

It’s common to see a gap between a DUI and charges being filed. It’s usually due to the fact that police have to wait for blood results to come back. In Pennsylvania, for example, blood will be drawn at a hospital and gets sent to State Police at the state capital of Harrisburg to complete analysis, sometimes taking up to a month or more in some cases.

Who is Tamara Sytch?

Tamara “Tammy” Sytch, also known as “Sunny”, rose to fame in the mid-90s under the ring-name of Sunny.

Sytch managed numerous tag teams in the time she was with the company. Bringing the spotlight to The Smoking Guns, The Body Donnas, and even giving a fresh feel to the infamous Legion of Doom a.k.a. The Road Warriors.

After her time with the WWE came to an end, Sytch fell into a rocky lifestyle that led her to numerous accounts with alcohol and law enforcement. In addition to reportedly being arrested five times in four weeks in 2012, mostly for disorderly conduct, she also spent time in the Carbon County Correctional Facility, twice. Most recently she was there from March 2019 to March 2020 on a parole violation.

Sytch posted her $227,500 bail and was released from jail. Her current charges hold a count of felony to the 2nd degree DUI death. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled as of this May 7 writing.