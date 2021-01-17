WrestleMania returns with fans in 2021, next 3 locations announced

STAMFORD, CT. (WTAJ) — WrestleMania 36 will go down in history as having the lowest turn out of fans in the history of the event, zero. Now the WWE is looking to keep that from happening for WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced on Saturday that they will finally be at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL where WrestleMania 36 was supposed to be before COVID-19 hit. The event was moved to their Performance Center in Orlando, and not a single fan was allowed inside due to mitigation efforts and restrictions in the state. No one expected that it would be a full year before they were able to open up a stadium and have a show with fans.

While it won’t be packed with 80,000 fans, the event may allow quite a number in. While information on ticket availability and how many fans they’ll have remains to be seen as of this writing, they are making the necessary moves to make it happen.

WrestleMania 37 was supposed to take place in Los Angeles, but just like the rest of the world, we have to play by COVID’s rules. This prompted WWE to finally have the event in Tampa and to also turn it into another two-day event so they have things planned based on regulations.

WrestleMania locations and dates for the next three events were announced as follows:

Tampa Bay: WrestleMania 37 presented by SNICKERS, Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium.

Arlington/Dallas: WrestleMania 38, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium.

Inglewood/Los Angeles: WrestleMania 39, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” added Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

From the NFL to the WWE/AEW, sporting events slowly getting fans back, safely, is hopefully a good sign for bouncing back after stopping everything in March 2020 due to the pandemic.