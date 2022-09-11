WTAJ — A new study completed by the Endocrine Society shows women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to have a child with ADHD.

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD has been linked to children born from women who have diabetes and obesity. The study only found that this is associated with women who gain excessive weight during pregnancy.

Between 2016-2019, an estimated 6 million children between ages 3-17 are diagnosed with ADHD. One of the biggest risks for ADHD is maternal obesity.

“Our study found pregnant women with obesity and gestational diabetes had children with long-term mental health disorders such as ADHD,” Verónica Perea, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hospital Universitari Mutua Terrassa in Barcelona, Spain said. “We did not find this association when these women gained a healthy amount of weight during pregnancy.”

The study reviewed 1,036 children born to women with gestational diabetes. 13% of those children were diagnosed with ADHD.

Women who had both gestational diabetes and obesity but did not gain an obsessive amount of weight were not at a higher risk of having a child with ADHD.

“It’s important for clinicians to counsel their patients on the importance of healthy weight gain during pregnancy,” Perea said.