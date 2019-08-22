Woman to woman: Female Trump backers try to sell his message

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington. Mindful of his lingering gap with women voters, President Trump’s re-election campaign has female surrogates fanning out across the country in an effort to identify supporters who can help change minds. They’ll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio. It’s a recognition of the president’s persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is rallying and training a corps of female defenders, mindful that Trump’s shaky standing with women could sink his hopes of reelection next year.

They’ll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Ohio.

It’s a recognition of the president’s persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown.

In 2016 and over the course of Trump’s presidency, women have been consistently less supportive of him than men have been. The most recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found, for instance, that while 42% of men approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, just 30% of women agree.