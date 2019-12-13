Woman gets 30 years in arson that killed three firefighters

Breaking News
A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in an arson that left three firefighters dead has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Thirty-year-old Beatriz Fana-Ruiz was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in August to one count each of second-degree murder, arson and assault.  

She had been charged with six counts of first-degree murder. Federal officials have filed a detainer seeking Fana-Ruiz’ deportation to the Dominican Republic after she serves her sentence.

Christopher Leach and Jerry Fickes died at the scene of the 2016 fire after a floor collapsed. Ardythe Hope was hospitalized several weeks before she died. 

